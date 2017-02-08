Idaho House rejects ban on state lottery's electronic touch-tab machines - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
Cruiser's Bar & Grill bartender Laneith Veo talks about the popularity of Idaho Lottery's "touch tab" vending machines at the bar in Stateline, Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 28, the bill to ban the Idaho Lottery's electronic touch-tab machines: Voting yes: Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC