Idaho House rejects ban on state lottery's electronic touch-tab machines - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST

Cruiser's Bar & Grill bartender Laneith Veo talks about the popularity of Idaho Lottery's "touch tab" vending machines at the bar in Stateline, Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 28, the bill to ban the Idaho Lottery's electronic touch-tab machines: Voting yes: Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.