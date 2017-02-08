Idaho House rejects ban on state lott...

Idaho House rejects ban on state lottery's electronic touch-tab machines - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Cruiser's Bar & Grill bartender Laneith Veo talks about the popularity of Idaho Lottery's "touch tab" vending machines at the bar in Stateline, Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 28, the bill to ban the Idaho Lottery's electronic touch-tab machines: Voting yes: Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC