Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 23 hrs ago, titled Idaho House panel OKs new science standards. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
An Idaho House panel has approved new K-12 science standards, but only after striking key references to climate change caused by human behavior. This is the third year the Idaho Legislature has struggled to agree on science standards for public schools.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,869
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Good old Repugnant's still trying to legislate science along with morals.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC