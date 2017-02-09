There are on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 23 hrs ago, titled Idaho House panel OKs new science standards. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

An Idaho House panel has approved new K-12 science standards, but only after striking key references to climate change caused by human behavior. This is the third year the Idaho Legislature has struggled to agree on science standards for public schools.

