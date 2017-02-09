Idaho House panel OKs new science sta...

Idaho House panel OKs new science standards

There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 23 hrs ago, titled Idaho House panel OKs new science standards. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

An Idaho House panel has approved new K-12 science standards, but only after striking key references to climate change caused by human behavior. This is the third year the Idaho Legislature has struggled to agree on science standards for public schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Patriot AKA Bozo

Since: Mar 09

10,869

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
Good old Repugnant's still trying to legislate science along with morals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC