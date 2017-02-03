Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority
There are 13 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from Yesterday, titled Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he agrees with President Donald Trump that persecuted Christians should be treated as priority in the U.S. refugee program despite acknowledging that such preference is discriminatory. "It is," Otter said during an interview on Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports.
#1 Yesterday
Some balanced allowance of Christian refugees from Obama imposed anarchy and terrorism throughout the Middle East should be a welcome change from Obama's policies clearly discriminating AGAINST Christians in favor of Muslims. Obama's policies disallowing refugees from Cuba and sending Cuban freedom seekers back to that prison nation didn't get the Left's attention of riot and distemper. This is because the Democrat Left has discriminated against Jews and Christians ever since Democrat tyrant Roosevelt and his Communist sympathizer wife sent more than a hundred thousand Jews back to German concentration camps. Reminds you of the Clintons, right? Tens of thousand of Christians have been slaughtered in the Democrat imposed "Arab Springs" and total ISIS dominated anarchy and genocides. Yet, the paid, masked, Democrat "revolutionists" turning America into a third world nation don't care about that.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,313
Location hidden
|
#2 Yesterday
tRump and the republicans won and are in charge - why are you still obsessing over Obama and the Clintons?
Oh...right. If you have to talk about the disaster that is tRump and the republicans it wouldn't go well...
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,195
Paris
|
#3 Yesterday
Because of them and their following far left whacko actions, it will take America longer to come back from the abysses they put us in. Not themselves of course just the people.
|
#4 Yesterday
What abyss?
Be specific.
You're not too bright, are you cupcake?
|
#5 Yesterday
Don't play favorites. Block them all. It's not our job to protect Christians.
This is a national security issue and that is all it is. Granted, most terrorist groups in the region are flying the Muslim banner but playing favorites only serves to rationalize labeling us as anti-Muslim.
This is a simple matter of global politics. The terrorists are trying to pick a fight, yet make us look like the bad guy. If we choose to go into this fight, we had better be ready to conduct a complete purge of the trouble makers and maintain a police force there for a generation to eradicate the memory.
That's how we handled NAZI Germany, but this is tactically a different group. They are poor, spread out, MUCH larger in numbers, and can play off their oil resources to get other nations involved in the conflict. Eventually, it may come to such a scene, but for now, we really have no choice other than to isolate ourselves and let the locals deal with their own problems until they decide that one final solution deserves another.
ONCE AGAIN! Follow the money. Oil money leads right back to the political parties if you just look. The problem is simple. It's time to put those Christian values to the test! Stop trying to get a seat on that oil money train and start doing what a real Christian would do, not what a selfish evangelist preacher would do.
|
#9 23 hrs ago
A soliloquy that HBO could possibly be interested in producing..
Imagine American Troops functioning as ecclesiastical warriors. Restorers of the crusade and defenders of the faith.
Wouldn't one of the Christian nations be better the leading a restoration of a new Christian Crusade ?
|
#10 23 hrs ago
Looks like the bankruptcy king & illegitimate commander in chief may have found the path to unifying the left. He said he would bring the nation together. He's using baby steps apparently
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 15 hrs ago
Snowflake, you unhinged wing nuts will still be standing there scratching your heads after the democrats lose more congressional seats in the midterm elections, America doesn't want you alt-leftist extremists in charge, look at the damage your ideology brings, look at what you leftists did in Germany in the 1930's and 1940's, you really don't understand what you are supporting.
|
#12 12 hrs ago
I'm neither a supporter of left or right ideology but rather independent common sense.
The entire concept of left or right idealism in the freest society ever known to man is a farce intended to abstract blind loyalty from stooges in the population to lazy to fend for themselves.
Now having said that I personally could not put a multiple times bankrupt executive at the helm of my homeowners association, no less my beloved country and her finances.
That's the first mistake. Lets just hope ots not the fatal mistake I believe it can become. The last imbecile using the same fiscal template cause a financial and economic crush that displaced 9 million citizens from their jobs and over $10 trillion in eviscerated household wealth and the loss of more home than the ark inspired flood.
Now there's a charlatan on steroids occupying the White House.
America's last resort is the justice system to constrain Donald Trump's anti constitutional tnndencies
|
#13 10 hrs ago
The stinking criminal legacy stain of the Clintons and Obama won't be cleansed from the world's distinction between lawfulness and lawlessness until they all stand before an international court for their meddling in seven nations, throwing millions of people into genocidal starvation and invoking policies of funding and arming terrorist groups to commit Christian genocides in the Middle East/Africa and a cultural genocide assaulting all of Europe. You can not find any history of similar crimes with Trump, nor his team.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,313
Location hidden
|
#14 7 hrs ago
Awww....kitten.
I think your tin foil hat needs a re-wrap.
|
#15 6 hrs ago
A very convenient rationalization for someone guilty of actually wanting to put those criminals back in the White House. 2.2 Million people on the very verge of starvation right now from Obama/Clinton policies funding, arming and profiting from imposition of anarchy and terror in Yemen and you avoid that reality. Singularly disgusting, insensitive and typically Democrat. The criminals you continue to support gave 5 Billion Dollars to destabilize Ukraine and install an illegal coup government there with the exact same terrorist activity those you support are performing, paying to perform and encouraging in places like Berkeley. You're all the same.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,313
Location hidden
|
#16 6 hrs ago
Of course, kitten...of course.
You keep deflecting from the current administration's nightmare of ineptitude.
I mean, really, what else can you do?
|
