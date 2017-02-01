Idaho GOP pushes bill banning Islamic law in state courts
In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Idaho Rep. Eric Redman, R-Athol, studies the house seating chart as he waits for the State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, in Boise, Idaho. Republicans on an Idaho House agreed Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, to introduce anti-Sharia law legislation designed to prevent Idaho courts or government agencies from making decisions based on Islamic or other foreign legal codes.
