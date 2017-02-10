Idaho flooding leads to state disaster declarations
Idaho Governor C. L. "Butch" Otter has declared State Disaster Declarations for Cassia, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington Counties. Active flooding caused by rapid snowmelt continues Saturday throughout parts of the state.
