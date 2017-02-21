Idaho crews to use blue salt for next...

Idaho crews to use blue salt for next step in road clearing

Drivers in North Idaho can expect to see blue salt on roadways as Idaho Transportation Department crews continue their road clearing battle. As early as this weekend, maintenance crews will begin the next stage in the department's efforts to improve roadways and public safety.

