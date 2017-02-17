Idaho: Co-Sponsors for Castle Doctrin...

Idaho: Co-Sponsors for Castle Doctrine Growing

This legislation is going to be a tough battle and we need as many citizens as possible to reach out to their legislators and ask them to co-sponsor this important bill! It moves the presumption of innocence from the criminal to the homeowner. In other words, you are presumed to have acted within the law unless the criminal or State can prove otherwise.

