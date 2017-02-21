Idaho bill would end taxation of gold and silver
The Framers of our nation established that gold and silver are money, but federal taxing authorities in recent decades have required taxpayers to pay taxes on this form of money when its exchange for Federal Reserve Notes results in nominal capital "gains." A prominent Gem State state representative has advanced legislation to remove state income taxes when Idaho taxpayers sell their precious metals.
