A common virus that can cause severe birth defects if pregnant women are exposed to it is the target of legislation that cleared the Idaho Senate on Monday, calling for the state Department of Health and Welfare to distribute information to health care providers, day care centers and others, so women can take steps to avoid infection. Cytomegalovirus, or CMV, is a common virus of the herpes family that infects people of all ages, and typically causes only mild, cold-like symptoms or no symptoms.

