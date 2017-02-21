Idaho: 'Beautiful and Dangerous'
Emily Ruskovich grew up on Hoodoo Mountain in northern Idaho-a place of mystery and danger that fuels the story in her debut novel, which is earning reviews often reserved for best sellers. Emily Ruskovich's voice is exactly what you would hope it to be: soft, lyrical and sweet.
