Ice jam breaks, allowing some Idaho flood waters to recede

A new report says the world's first atomic bomb test caused generations of New Mexico families to suffer from cancer and economic hardship. The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that... The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.