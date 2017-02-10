Ice Jam Breaks, Allowing Some Idaho Flood Waters to Recede

Ice Jam Breaks, Allowing Some Idaho F...

4 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

An ice jam that was blocking the Weiser River near the Idaho-Oregon border has begun to break up, allowing flood waters to start to recede. "Once this ice gets through, that should put an end to the threat," said Steve Penner, spokesman for Washington County's disaster services department.

