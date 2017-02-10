Ice Jam Breaks, Allowing Some Idaho Flood Waters to Recede
An ice jam that was blocking the Weiser River near the Idaho-Oregon border has begun to break up, allowing flood waters to start to recede. "Once this ice gets through, that should put an end to the threat," said Steve Penner, spokesman for Washington County's disaster services department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC