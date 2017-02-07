How to Remember Idaho's New Area Code: PUC Chairman Has a Terrible Joke for You
Idaho lawmakers were briefed Tuesday morning on the Gem State's new era of 10-digit dialing -but at least one legislator wasn't happy about the pending change, which will add a second area code to the state. "This is a mess that we're about to start," said House State Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Loertschere .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
