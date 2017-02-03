How Mini-Cassia healed in Heyburn plant closure
Laurie Welch / Times-News file Nimsi Santacruz prepares the drink station for the lunch crowd Jan. 18 at Upper Crust Bistro and Grill, one of the businesses in the Burley-Heyburn Industrial Park occupying the former Simplot factory site. OATS Family center founder Sally Hall folds a quilt in the sewing room Jan. 18. Clients at the drug-treatment center make quilts as community service for people in need or for hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|55 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC