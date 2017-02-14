How many DeVos calls? Neither Idaho senator will say

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch received numerous calls, mostly negative ones, before both voted in favor of confirming Betsy DeVos's nomination as education secretary, the Idaho Statesman reports, but neither will say how many called. "It isn't available and we're not going to release those numbers," Risch Chief of Staff John Sandy said Tuesday, adding that members of Congress are not required to release such information.

