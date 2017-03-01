House won't budge, so Senate panel OKs school science standards...

Despite efforts by members and the chairman of the Idaho Senate Education Committee to convince their House counterparts to go along with approving new state science standards without deleting five sections referring to climate change, the senators reported that the House wouldn't budge, so the senators reluctantly gave in. "Those rejections by the House are standing," Senate Education Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, told the Senate panel on Monday afternoon.

