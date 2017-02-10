House kills bill aimed at higher pay for doctors at state mental hospitals
With little debate, the Idaho House today killed legislation aimed at making physicians employed by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare exempt from the state's classified personnel system, to allow their pay to be increased beyond the state scale. Rep. Phylis King, D-Boise, the bill's House sponsor, said key medical positions at Idaho's state mental hospitals have gone vacant for many months because the state can't attract qualified doctors at the salaries set in the pay scale, and pay exemptions have been exhausted.
