House kills bill aimed at higher pay ...

House kills bill aimed at higher pay for doctors at state mental hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

With little debate, the Idaho House today killed legislation aimed at making physicians employed by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare exempt from the state's classified personnel system, to allow their pay to be increased beyond the state scale. Rep. Phylis King, D-Boise, the bill's House sponsor, said key medical positions at Idaho's state mental hospitals have gone vacant for many months because the state can't attract qualified doctors at the salaries set in the pay scale, and pay exemptions have been exhausted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards 18 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC