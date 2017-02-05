House editorial: Four weeks down

The 2017 legislative session got off to a colorful start when it was revealed Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, had suggested - twice, apparently - fellow legislators traded sexual favors for advancement and was stripped of her committee assignments. Scott apologized and this week was reinstated her committee seats.

