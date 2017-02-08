House committee introduces Loertscher...

House committee introduces Loertscher's bill targeting tribal gaming

Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, at the House State Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2017 House State Affairs Chairman Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, introduced a bill in his committee this morning targeting tribal gaming, seeking to alter part of the law created when voters passed Proposition 1 in 2002 to authorize tribal casinos. Specifically, Loertscher wants to add a clause banning slot machines or anything that looks or acts like one.

