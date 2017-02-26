Guest column: Shot heard around the West

Guest column: Shot heard around the West

Idaho should see Utah's loss of the outdoor industry's largest trade show in 2018 as a wake up call, writes Rocky Barker. Utah's drive to take over federal lands and to place the state's oil and gas industry over all other interests is finally hitting the state in the pocketbook.

