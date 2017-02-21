Greg Pruitt Speaks at Idaho Gun Rally, Unholsters 'New Agenda'
Last year, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance President Greg Pruitt won a major political victory when a law was passed allowing Idahoans over the age of 21 to carry firearms without a permit. At the Feb. 25 I2AA annual rally at the Idaho Statehouse, however, Pruitt told the crowd he isn't done fighting the Idaho Legislature for more gun rights.
