Floods overwhelming southern Idaho
Twin Falls County commissioners declared a flood emergency Thursday due to snow melt, which, they said, is creating an imminent threat to life, livestock and property. The conditions will require the activation of the response and recovery aspects of all applicable local disaster emergency plans and may require federal and state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts.
