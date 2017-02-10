Family rescued from flood waters in southwestern Idaho
Emergency workers rescued an Idaho family that was trapped by a flash flood Friday as they tried to move their livestock to safety. Several adults and two young children were trapped on top of a car outside a home when flood waters and floating large chunks of ice overtook the property in a flash flood in the community of Weiser, said Steve Domby , the emergency services coordinator for Washington County in southwestern Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC