Family rescued from flood waters in southwestern Idaho

Emergency workers rescued an Idaho family that was trapped by a flash flood Friday as they tried to move their livestock to safety. Several adults and two young children were trapped on top of a car outside a home when flood waters and floating large chunks of ice overtook the property in a flash flood in the community of Weiser, said Steve Domby , the emergency services coordinator for Washington County in southwestern Idaho.

