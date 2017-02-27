Eye on Boise: Diverse group urges Ida...

Eye on Boise: Diverse group urges Idaho to invest in early-childhood education - Sun, 26 Feb 2017

The best thing Idaho can do for its kids, its workforce and its economy is invest in early-childhood education, citizens told a state senate committee last week. The array of presenters was diverse, including a longtime judge, a kindergarten teacher, the state's lieutenant governor, a school superintendent and a bank chairman.

