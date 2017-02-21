Environmental group appeals SW Idaho power line approval - Wed, 22 Feb 2017 PST
An environmental group has filed an appeal seeking to stop the construction of two high-voltage transmission lines in southwestern Idaho. Western Watersheds Project filed the appeal late last week with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals concerning the Gateway West project.
