Eight men help rescue 600lb moose from Idaho family's home

How many men does it take to carry an anesthetized moose from a house? Eight officials help rescue the 600lb beast that fell into an Idaho family's basement to escape wintry weather Eight men helped in the rescue of a moose who had fallen through an unlatched window in the basement of an Idaho home. The female moose spent about three hours in the Hailey, Idaho, basement early Sunday morning, according to the I daho Mountain Express .

