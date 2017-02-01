Eight men help rescue 600lb moose from Idaho family's home
How many men does it take to carry an anesthetized moose from a house? Eight officials help rescue the 600lb beast that fell into an Idaho family's basement to escape wintry weather Eight men helped in the rescue of a moose who had fallen through an unlatched window in the basement of an Idaho home. The female moose spent about three hours in the Hailey, Idaho, basement early Sunday morning, according to the I daho Mountain Express .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC