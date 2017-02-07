Drunk driver sentenced for fatal cras...

Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash in northern Idaho

The Lewiston Tribune reports that 27-year-old Kyle Rios received the sentence Monday in 2nd District Court and must serve three years before becoming eligible for parole. Rios pleaded guilty in November to felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor drunk driving involving the Dec. 1, 2013, crash that killed Paul W. Stuk of Peck.

