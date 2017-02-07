Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash in northern Idaho
The Lewiston Tribune reports that 27-year-old Kyle Rios received the sentence Monday in 2nd District Court and must serve three years before becoming eligible for parole. Rios pleaded guilty in November to felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor drunk driving involving the Dec. 1, 2013, crash that killed Paul W. Stuk of Peck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Sun
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC