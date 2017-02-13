Hosted by Marcia Franklin, Dialogue is an award-winning, statewide discussion program that has aired on Idaho Public Television since 1994. Marcia Franklin talks with Idahoan Esther Emery, author of "What Falls From the Sky," which chronicles the crisis that made Emery decide to unplug from the internet, the challenges she encountered, and how the experience grounded and connected her in new ways to herself and her family.

