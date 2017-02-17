Crunch Franchise Launches Seven New Locations In Idaho

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Crunch, the health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun through unique programming and cutting-edge training, announces the opening of seven new locations in Treasure Valley, Idaho. Crunch franchise owners Curtis and David Harman have taken over the existing Idaho Athletic Club chain in the following locations - Boise Black Eagle, Boise State Street, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Silverstone and Nampa.

