Connection between Idaho's Cataldo Mi...

Connection between Idaho's Cataldo Mission, U.S. Capitol celebrated in House, Senate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

An image of the Old Mission at Cataldo is part of the frescoes that adorn the historic and ornate Brumidi Corridors of the U.S. Capitol, and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and his wife, Vicki, have joined with the Idaho Historical Society to highlight the Idaho connection. Yesterday in the Senate, and today in the House, an image of the mid-1800s watercolor painting on which the fresco was based, depicting the newly built Cataldo Mission in its pristine, wooded setting, was displayed for all to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC