Connection between Idaho's Cataldo Mission, U.S. Capitol celebrated in House, Senate

An image of the Old Mission at Cataldo is part of the frescoes that adorn the historic and ornate Brumidi Corridors of the U.S. Capitol, and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and his wife, Vicki, have joined with the Idaho Historical Society to highlight the Idaho connection. Yesterday in the Senate, and today in the House, an image of the mid-1800s watercolor painting on which the fresco was based, depicting the newly built Cataldo Mission in its pristine, wooded setting, was displayed for all to see.

