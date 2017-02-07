BYU-Idaho president to head new progr...

BYU-Idaho president to head new program in Utah

Brigham Young University-Idaho President Clark G. Gilbert will leave his position in May to oversee BYU-Pathway Worldwide, a new Utah-based educational program. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of the higher education organization Tuesday during a news conference in Salt Lake City.

