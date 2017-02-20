Bjornn named Gop MVP

Bjornn named Gop MVP

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Bjornn has spent nearly three decades as an Idaho GOP foot soldier, working on campaigns for Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill, Rep. Dell Raybould, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, Rep. Mike Simpson and Sen. Mike Crapo, among others. "We are grateful for the countless hours that Marsha has committed to the service of our party and state over the years," GOP Chairman Steve Yates said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC