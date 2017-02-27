Bill Targeting 'Government Interferen...

Bill Targeting 'Government Interference' in Elections Surfaces at Idaho Legislature

Just as Ada County voters were set to begin early voting Monday morning, deciding the fate of bonds and/or supplemental levies in the Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts, the Idaho Legislature took up a measure that, if approved, would impose strict rules on Idaho elections and bond elections in particular. "The crux of this bill says that no public funds, resources or property may be used by a governmental entity in supporting a proposed bond or levy," said Rep. Jason Monks .

