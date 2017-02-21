Audit planned on past sales of Idaho endowment lands
The director of the Idaho Department of Lands says the agency's records involving decades-old sales of state lands will be examined after two environmental groups say many of the sales violated Idaho's Constitution. "I intend to hire an independent auditor to review IDL's records and advise the Land Board on its findings," Tom Schultz told the Lewiston Tribune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC