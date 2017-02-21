Audit planned on past sales of Idaho ...

Audit planned on past sales of Idaho endowment lands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The director of the Idaho Department of Lands says the agency's records involving decades-old sales of state lands will be examined after two environmental groups say many of the sales violated Idaho's Constitution. "I intend to hire an independent auditor to review IDL's records and advise the Land Board on its findings," Tom Schultz told the Lewiston Tribune .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC