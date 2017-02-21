Attorney-fee bill passes Senate 34-0, heads to governor's desk
The Senate has unanimously passed HB 97 , the legislation to keep Idaho's current rule for when attorney fees should be awarded to the prevailing party in a civil case rather moving to a new "loser-pay" system on March 1. The Idaho Supreme Court, in a ruling this past fall, set the new rule to take effect on that date unless lawmakers take action. The 34-0 Senate vote sends the bill to the governor's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC