Attorney-fee bill passes Senate 34-0, heads to governor's desk

2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Senate has unanimously passed HB 97 , the legislation to keep Idaho's current rule for when attorney fees should be awarded to the prevailing party in a civil case rather moving to a new "loser-pay" system on March 1. The Idaho Supreme Court, in a ruling this past fall, set the new rule to take effect on that date unless lawmakers take action. The 34-0 Senate vote sends the bill to the governor's desk.

Chicago, IL

