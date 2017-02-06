At ITD budget hearing, plans for next year include more snowplows,...
Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness makes his budget pitch to state lawmakers on Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2017 Legislative budget writers this morning are opening the week with a hearing on the Idaho Transportation Department budget, for which Gov. Butch Otter is proposing a 1.5 percent increase. ITD gets no state general tax funds; instead, it's funded by dedicated state funds, largely from gas taxes and vehicle registration fees, that make up 53.2 percent of its budget; and federal highway funds, which make up 46.7 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Sun
|Just Think
|13
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC