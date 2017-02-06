After Emotional Hearing, Idaho House Panel OKs Bill to License Sign Language Interpreters

More than a few tears were shed Monday morning as the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee hosted an emotional public hearing on House Bill 46 , which would call for formal licensing of sign language interpreters. "These people are pleading for help," said Rep. Kelley Packer , co-chair of the committee and sponsor of the measure, which would create new licensing requirements for interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing.

