ACA repeal could cost Idaho $20M per ...

ACA repeal could cost Idaho $20M per year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Indigent care costs in Idaho could jump by more than $20 million per year if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, the administrator of the state's Catastrophic Health Fund program said Monday. In a presentation to the House Health and Welfare Committee, Program Director Kathryn Mooney noted that the state's share of Idaho's indigent care costs have declined for four straight years, from a record $38.6 million in 2012 to $16.6 million last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC