ACA repeal could cost Idaho $20M per year
Indigent care costs in Idaho could jump by more than $20 million per year if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, the administrator of the state's Catastrophic Health Fund program said Monday. In a presentation to the House Health and Welfare Committee, Program Director Kathryn Mooney noted that the state's share of Idaho's indigent care costs have declined for four straight years, from a record $38.6 million in 2012 to $16.6 million last year.
