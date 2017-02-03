A Life Reconnected: Esther Emery

On this edition of Dialogue , Marcia Franklin talks with Idahoan Esther Emery, who wrote a book about her year off the internet called "What Falls From the Sky." Emery talks about the crisis in her life that made her decide to unplug from the web, the challenges she encountered, and how the experience grounded and connected her in new ways to herself and her family.

