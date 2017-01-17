Your Health Idaho Director Briefs Legislature: 'I Don't Have...

Among the most consistent campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump was the "repeal and replacement" of the Affordable Care Act, but the Republican majority U.S. Congress isn't waiting for the new commander-in-chief to be sworn in Friday, Jan. 20-already lawmakers have begun the process of dismantling the historic health care reform fronted by President Barack Obama. With two days until Trump takes the oath of office, the executive director of Your Health Idaho stood before a committee of the Idaho Legislature Wednesday morning and promised all was well when it came to the Gem State's health insurance exchange.

