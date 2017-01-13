What to watch for in 2017

What to watch for in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

The entertainment schedule in eastern Idaho is full as the calendar flips from 2016 to 2017. With help from the Idaho Falls Arts Council, here are some of the monthly highlights through the summer: From opera to jazz to Broadway, soprano Alyson Cambridge will entertain at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Jan. 25. The Broadway hit "Annie" will be performed twice Jan. 28 at the Civic Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC