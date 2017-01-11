Weather closes four eastern Idaho hig...

Weather closes four eastern Idaho highways

Yesterday

The Idaho Transportation Department announced blowing and drifting snow have prompted the closure of Idaho 32, Idaho 33, Idaho 47 and U.S. 20/26/93 in eastern Idaho. a Idaho 32 is closed between Tetonia and Ashton .

