University of Idaho to get millions to raise food better - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST

The University of Idaho is feeling love from Gov. Butch Otter as it works to bring to life a $45 million research and education initiative in dairy and livestock production. Otter recommended the state invest $10 million in the university's research project, the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in the Twin Falls area, during Monday's State of the State address.

