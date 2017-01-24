Under Trump, INL pivots its nuclear message
Idaho National Laboratory officials are considering how to shift their message under a Trump administration that has sent mixed signals on energy research and the existence of climate change. When discussing the lab's nuclear research capabilities, officials plan to focus more on themes such as energy security, nonproliferation and job creation - and less on climate change.
