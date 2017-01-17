Two Idaho GOP reps say they witnessed...

Two Idaho GOP reps say they witnessed Scott cutting off purported...

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asks a question a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Rules and the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration committees during a special session of the Idaho legislature at the state Capitol building on Monday, May 18, 2015 in Boise, Idaho. BOISE - Two Idaho representatives have released a statement saying they saw Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, damage property in the Idaho Capitol building during her first week in office in 2015 out of fear that she was being spied upon - an allegation mentioned in a letter submitted to the speaker of the House last week by another representative that Scott has been denying.

