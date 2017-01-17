Two Idaho GOP reps say they witnessed Scott cutting off purported...
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asks a question a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Rules and the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration committees during a special session of the Idaho legislature at the state Capitol building on Monday, May 18, 2015 in Boise, Idaho. BOISE - Two Idaho representatives have released a statement saying they saw Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, damage property in the Idaho Capitol building during her first week in office in 2015 out of fear that she was being spied upon - an allegation mentioned in a letter submitted to the speaker of the House last week by another representative that Scott has been denying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC