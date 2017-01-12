Two bills to tweak rules for running ...

Two bills to tweak rules for running for office introduced

1 hr ago

Here's a news item from the Twin Falls Times-News: BOISE Two bills to clarify some legal requirements for running for office were introduced Monday morning. The first would change the law to specify that a candidate for Legislature must be a registered voter in the legislative district for a year before running.

