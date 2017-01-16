Trump wants to tear down regulatory wall

It's been 200 years since the first white-owned trading post was built in Idaho, but a modern-day counterpart to that backwoods operation can still be found on the northern side of Moscow. Established more than 40 years ago, Moscow Hide and Fur buys and sells a variety of outdoor-related goods - everything from beads and shells to animal bones, claws, skulls, antlers and furs.

