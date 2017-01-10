Trump immigration order brings worry, wary support in Idaho
Civic leaders in Idaho's two largest refugee communities voiced concern about President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven countries, even as some lawmakers are expressing cautious support. "People are fearful and anxious and don't know what to expect - they feel they have been pointed out for discriminatory treatment," said Jan Reeves, director of the Idaho Office for Refugees, a private organization that works with the federal government to coordinate resettlement efforts in the Boise region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC