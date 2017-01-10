Trump immigration order brings worry, wary support in Idaho

Civic leaders in Idaho's two largest refugee communities voiced concern about President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven countries, even as some lawmakers are expressing cautious support. "People are fearful and anxious and don't know what to expect - they feel they have been pointed out for discriminatory treatment," said Jan Reeves, director of the Idaho Office for Refugees, a private organization that works with the federal government to coordinate resettlement efforts in the Boise region.

