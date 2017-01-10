Top priority for Idaho H&W next year: Children's mental health redesign

Dick Armstrong, Idaho Health & Welfare director, opens a week of budget hearings on health and human services budgets Monday morning before the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. A full week of hearings on health and human services budgets opened this morning in JFAC, with Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dick Armstrong telling legislative budget writers that his department's top budget priority this year is a redesign of the children's mental health program.

