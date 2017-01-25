The week in eastern Idaho history
The men of Company M returned to Idaho Falls on Jan. 26, 1917, and were met at the railroad depot by hundreds of relatives, a committee from the Club of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Cowboy Band. "A line of march was formed and the boys were escorted to the Commercial club rooms, where F.C. Bowman, after a short address of welcome, informed them of a program of entertainment that had been arranged for next week," the Idaho Register reported.
